LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third man was arrested Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood in December 2022.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said JaQuan Duggar Jr. was arrested and charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property over $10,000.
On December 16, 2022, LMPD responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle and found Eric Williams, of Louisville, was shot. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died.
