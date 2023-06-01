Sunset Circle homicide.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third man was arrested Thursday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood in December 2022. 

Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said JaQuan Duggar Jr. was arrested and charged with murder, first-degree wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property over $10,000. 

On December 16, 2022, LMPD responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Sunset Circle and found Eric Williams, of Louisville, was shot. He was transported to University of Louisville Hospital, where he later died. 

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags