LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were shot Thursday evening in Louisville, but police aren't clear if they all happened in the same incident.
Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said officers received the report of a shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of East Indian Trail at Petersburg Park in the Newburg neighborhood.
Two people were found with gunshot wounds at the park and were transported to University of Louisville Hospital. Their conditions aren't known as of 7:45 p.m., Smiley said.
In the midst of their investigation, police also learned of two other gunshot victims who arrived at University Hospital in personal vehicles. Smiley said police are working to determine if those two were also shot at Petersburg Park. Their conditions are also unknown.
There are no suspects in the case. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you're asked to call the anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the LMPD Crime Tip Portal.
