LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about firearms stolen from a gun store in southern Kentucky.
In a release, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) says on the night of Oct. 12, burglars broke into the Sportsman's Gun & Indoor Range, located at 4276 N. Jackson Hwy, in Glasgow, Kentucky. The burglars forced their way into the front door, stole 30 firearms and were able to get away in a sedan.
The ATF is offering a $2,500 reward for information leaving to an arrest and conviction. Since the Sportsman Gun & Indoor Range is a federal arms licensee, the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) will match the amount for a possible $5,000 reward in the case.
Anyone with information should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or the ATF Bowling Green, KY Field Office at (270) 393-4755.
Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. All tips will be kept confidential.
