LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 56-year-old Louisville man has been identified in an Old Louisville homicide.
Louisville Metro Police responded to the 200 block of East Kentucky Street, between South Floyd and Brook streets, around 10 a.m. on April 11. Police found Ernest Reed, who had "trauma to his body."
Reed was pronounced dead at the scene. LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the death.
Jefferson County Coroner's Office reported Reed's cause of death is still pending.
LMPD canvassed the area, but there are no known suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.