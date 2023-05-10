LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers arrested a man in connection to the murder of a 35-year-old man in the Crescent Hill neighborhood from the end of January.
LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Gregory Barnett, 61, shot Andrew Valdez of Jeffersonville on Jan. 30. Valdez was initially taken to University of Louisville Hospital with critical injuries but died the next day.
The shooting occurred in the 100 block of North Birchwood Avenue, near Brownsboro Road, around 5:30 p.m.
Barnett has been initially charged with murder. A mugshot for Barnett was not immediately made available.
Related Stories:
- Man shot in Louisville's Crescent Hill neighborhood dies
- Man in critical condition after being shot in Crescent Hill, police say
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.