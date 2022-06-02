LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified an 18-year-old man who was found shot to death in Louisville's Buechel neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Michael Jeremy West, of Louisville.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Sixth Division responded to a trouble run in the 4500 block of Fegenbush Lane just before 4 p.m., according to LMPD officer Beth Ruoff.
Police said West was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The department did not have anyone in custody as of Tuesday evening.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously report it here or call 574-LMPD.
