LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's office has identified an 18-year-old who was shot and killed late Sunday near the University of Louisville.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded around 11 p.m. to a reported shooting on Montana Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood, where they found the teen, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was identified Monday by the coroner's office as Kevon Dickerson, 18.
At last check, LMPD did not have any suspects in the case. The investigation remains ongoing by the department's Homicide Unit.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's crime tip line at (502)-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
