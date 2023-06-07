LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who died Tuesday afternoon after he was shot and crashed into a pool in south Jefferson County.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as William M. Hines, of Louisville.
The coroner said he died of a gunshot wound.
LMPD initially responded to a motor vehicle crash into a pool in the 6500 block of Brook Bend Way, near Cooper Chapel Road and Preston Highway, around 2:30 p.m., according to Maj. Mindy Vance. It was soon there after updated to a shooting at an apartment complex, called The Crossings at Cooper Chapel, near Highview.
"Witnesses had located an adult male subject inside the vehicle and had retrieved him from the vehicle and were rendering aid to him," Vance said.
When police arrived on scene, they found the man, identified by the coroner's office as Hines, who had been shot. Vance said Hines had been shot at least once. WDRB photojournalists on the scene reported seeing what appeared to be multiple bullet holes in the car.
Vance said Hines was driving east on Cooper Chapel Road when he was shot, and veered off the road into the pool.
"This is the first time I've seen a vehicle in a pool in something happening like this. I am sure everyone is alarmed in the neighborhood about this. It's not something you see very often. This is definitely a first one for me," Vance said.
Hines was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, where he later died at about 5 p.m.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, but has no suspects and has made no arrests. They have not said whether they believe this shooting was random or targeted.
The car was lifted out of the pool and police are now reviewing nearby camera footage and interviewing witnesses.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), or submit information on the crime tip portal by clicking here.
