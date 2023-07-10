LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 23-year-old Man who was shot to death in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood Sunday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Mozell Issacc Johnson, Jr.
Louisville Metro Police 2nd Division Maj. Russell Miller said officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 22nd Street and Wilson Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Johnson, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Miller said the area has had issues with violence in the past but there hasn't been anything recently that's drawn officers there.
ON THE SCENE | LMPD is investigating after a shooting at 22nd and Wilson Ave about 40 minutes ago. LMPD’s crime forensic unit just arrived. There is a body screen next to a car parked in front of a home at the corner of the intersection. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/VbTpSPeNpa— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) July 9, 2023
"I hate to get this call at anytime," Miller said. "Anytime a person that has been shot or killed in anyway shape or form -- it's not a good call for me. It's not a good call for the police department. But we have to come out and do our job to solve these cases and find witnesses, find evidence and bring justice to these cases.”
Community activists pleaded for solutions after the violence.
"It is the community that must take responsibility and the community must begin to take measures within itself to begin to address this violence that has attacked our neighborhood," said Bishop Dennis V. Lyons.
Police said it's too early to say what happened but the Homicide Unit is still canvassing the scene.
LMPD has no suspects currently and is asking anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), or by using the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
