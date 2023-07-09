LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood Sunday morning.
Louisville Metro Police 2nd Division Maj. Russell Miller said officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 22nd Street and Wilson Avenue around 9:30 a.m.
Officers found a man, believed to be in his 20's, who had been shot. He was pronounced deceased on scene.
Miller said the area has had issues with violence in the past but there hasn't been anything recently that's drawn officers there.
ON THE SCENE | LMPD is investigating after a shooting at 22nd and Wilson Ave about 40 minutes ago. LMPD’s crime forensic unit just arrived. There is a body screen next to a car parked in front of a home at the corner of the intersection. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/VbTpSPeNpa— Grace Hayba (@GraceHayba) July 9, 2023
“I hate to get this call at anytime," Miller said. "Anytime a person that has been shot or killed in anyway shape or form it’s not a good call for me, it’s not a good call for the police department, but we have to come out and do our job to solve these cases and find witnesses, find evidence and bring justice to these cases.”
Police said it's too early to say what happened but the Homicide Unit is still canvassing the scene.
The identity of the victim is not known at this time.
LMPD has no suspects currently and is asking anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673), or by using the online Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
