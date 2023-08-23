LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 24-year-old man who was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Louisville's Lyndon's neighborhood Tuesday morning.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man was identified as Travon D. Lowe.
Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Bridgeview Lane, in a subdivision off Westport Road, just after 7:30 a.m., after someone reported a suspicious vehicle, according to a statement from Robert Schroeder, the chief of the Lyndon Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found the body of the man identified by the coroner's office as Lowe inside a vehicle. Lowe had been shot to death, according to police.
Lowe lived at that location, according to the coroner's office, who said he died of "multiple gunshot wounds."
The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit was also called to the scene, according to Schroeder. LMPD is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
