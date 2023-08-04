LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot to death in Louisville's Clifton Heights neighborhood earlier this week.
The Jefferson County coroner's office has identified the victim as 31-year-old Sean Gray. Officers responding to a shooting call on the afternoon of Aug. 2 in the 300 block of Idlewylde Drive found Gray with a gunshot wound.
Gray died at the scene.
A suspect in the case -- 27-year-old Benjamen Strange -- was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff's Office in southern Indiana on Aug. 3. Strange was booked into the Clark County jail to await extradition back to Louisville to face charges.
There's no word on his next court date.
