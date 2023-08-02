LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died after being shot in the Clifton Heights neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to the 300 block of Idlewylde Drive, off Brownsboro Road, on a reported shooting at about 3:30 p.m.
Officers found a man who had been shot and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting, but there are no known suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
