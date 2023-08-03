LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting Wednesday in the Clifton Heights neighborhood.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for Louisville Metro Police, said Benjamen Strange was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff's Office on Thursday in southern Indiana.
He's been initially charged with murder and is being held in the Clark County Jail pending an extradition back to Kentucky.
On Wednesday, police found a man shot and killed in the 300 block of Idlewylde Drive, off Brownsboro Road, around 3:30 p.m.
