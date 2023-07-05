LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 33-year-old man who died after he was shot in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Alonzo C. Hearn, Jr.
The shooting took place at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4. That's when officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department's Fourth Division responded to a reported shooting in the area of Craig Avenue and Strader Avenue in the Jacobs neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found the man identified by the coroner's office as Hearn, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers rendered medical attention until EMS could arrive at the scene. Hearn was taken to UofL Hospital where died.
No arrests have been announced, but "all parties involved have been accounted for," according to a news release.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
Previous story:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.