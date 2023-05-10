LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 49-year-old man who was shot to death in Louisville's Shelby Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Lawrence Lauff Jr.
Lauff's body was found shortly after noon Tuesday near the intersection of Marrett Avenue and South Preston Street. According to Louisville Metro Police, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner's office listed his cause of death as a gunshot wound.
At this time, police have no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.