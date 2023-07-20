LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thieves are targeting and breaking into cars at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park.
Authorities released surveillance images of two suspects in connection with the thefts. They believe the men are driving a black Ford or Kia SUV with black wheels.
The windows of several cars parked at the E.P. Tom Sawyer State were smashed over the last couple weeks.
Cash, medicine and a gun were stolen.
A park ranger said visitors should never leave purses or other valuables in their vehicles. Drivers are also urged to lock their vehicles when unattended.
Anyone who recognizes the men in the images is asked to call the Kentucky State Park Rangers Division at 502-545-5060. Callers can remain anonymous.
