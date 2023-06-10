LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple threats were made at Kroger stores around northern Kentucky on Saturday, including a location in Prospect, according to police.
Prospect Police and the Louisville bomb squad investigated a suspicious package found at the Kroger on 5929 Timber Ridge Drive. The Kroger was evacuated Saturday afternoon and police said the package turned out to be nothing but Homeland Security is investigating.
Erlanger Police are investigating after a bomb threat was made at the Kroger at 3158 Dixie Highway. The store was evacuated and closed due to the threat. Around 2 p.m., the store was cleared and employees went back inside.
Bellevue Police used K9s from the Cincinnati Police Department to clear a Kroger at 53 Donnermeyer Drive. Police said the store was checked, cleared and reopened. Police believe the threat might've been made due to a "nationwide hoax."
