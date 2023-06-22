LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Campbellsville woman has been arrested in connection with shootings that took place in Shively last year that left two people dead and a third person injured.
According to court documents, 28-year-old Dayshawna Harris was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on Tuesday. She's charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter and one count of complicity to second-degree assault in connection with a Sept. 17, 2022, incident that left 40-year-old Vincent Miller and 28-year-old Shaquila Spratley dead.
According to the Shively Police Department, the shootings took place at about 6:30 a.m. on Dixie Highway, near Appleton Lane. That's where officer found three shooting victims.
Miller and Spratley were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim -- a woman in her 20s -- was taken to the hospital. Police at the time said they did not believe her injuries were life-threatening.
She has not been publicly identified.
Police at the time said all parties were accounted for, that they all knew each other and that the shootings were not a random act.
The indictment does not explain the circumstances leading up to the shootings.
Harris was arrested by the Campbellsville Police Department on Tuesday afternoon, after the Shively Police Department contacted the Campbellsville Police Department about the indictment. She also faces a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession.
Harris is currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.
