LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Columbus, Indiana, man was arrested Wednesday on felony charges after police said he burglarized a local pharmacy.
The Columbus Police Department said Brent Mullis, 48, was taken into custody a day after a burglary at Centerstone Pharmacy at 720 N. Marr Road. Officers responded to the pharmacy May 31 on a report that medication and an unknown amount of money had been stolen.
After viewing security footage from Centerstone and shared it on social media, police said they received tips and made contact with Mullis. He was arrested shortly thereafter.
He's charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief. He's being held at the Bartholomew County Jail.
