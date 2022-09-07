LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has released the name of a Louisville man who was shot and killed in the city's Russell neighborhood on Monday morning.
According to the coroner's office, 29-year-old Deyonte Foster was killed. Louisville Metro Police said he was found shot in an alley at 26th and Magazine streets around 3 a.m.
Police said there are currently no suspects.
LMPD's homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the Crime Tip portal.
