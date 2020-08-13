LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found shot and killed in a vehicle on Cane Run Road early Monday.
Velvin Smith, 29, was pronounced dead from gunshots wounds at 3:13 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Cane Run Road and Crums Lane, the coroner's office said in a news release.
Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for Louisville Metro Police, said Second Division officers found Smith "obviously deceased" inside a vehicle.
Another male who had been shot was at the scene, according to Smiley, who said the person was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition. LMPD has not release any additional information on the male, including his age or updated condition.
"Authorities do not believe the men shot one another," Smiley said in an emailed statement Monday morning.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating, according to Smiley, who asked anyone with information to call the department's tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.