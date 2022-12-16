LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly two weeks after a double shooting that killed a man in south Louisville, the Jefferson County coroner has released the victim's name.
The medical examiner says Terrodd Stewart, 32, died Dec. 3 of gunshot wounds on Cardinal Woods Drive, which is near Iroquois Park in a neighborhood near Palatka and Manslick Roads.
A woman who was also shot was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. No updates have been given on her condition.
On Monday, police arrested Shawntta Young in connection with the shooting. Investigators said the woman and surveillance video connected Young to the scene.
Young is charged with murder and assault.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.