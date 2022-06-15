LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was burned and fatally shot near Rubel Park on Monday.
The body of 49-year-old Derick Williams was found by police burned in an alley.
According to a news release, his body was discovered around 3:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Barret Avenue.
Police said foul play is suspected.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time, so police are asking anyone with information to call 502-574-LMPD or submit tips online by clicking here.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.