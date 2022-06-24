LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting in south Jefferson County on Wednesday.
According to the coroner's office, 46-year-old Purnell Maddox of Louisville died from gunshot wounds.
Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley said Thursday that Maddox was found dead inside a residence in the 11000 block of Nez Pierce Way. That's just off Preston Highway near the Jefferson - Bullitt County line.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
