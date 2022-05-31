LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former teacher at duPont Manual High School was set to be in court Tuesday morning on child pornography charges but his arraignment was postponed because he's not currently in the state.
According to court documents, James H. Miller Jr. was indicted in Jefferson Circuit Court last week on two counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Minor and two counts of Possession of Matter Portraying a Sexual Performance by a Minor.
A warrant for his arrest on those charges was issued last Wednesday.
According to the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney's Office, two videos of a minor undressing were discovered on his phone. Those images did not involve any students at the school.
Miller served as the Department Chair for the school's Journalism and Communication magnet. He resigned earlier this year, according to a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools.
Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Miller was a well-known teacher at Manual and noted Louisville media critic. In 2020, under his guidance, student journalists at the Manual redeye newspaper uncovered training materials for Kentucky State Police that included quotes from Adolf Hitler.
According to his own website, Miller was the host of "From Classroom to Newsroom," a weekly radio show on WFMP about education and journalism. He also served as a media critic for both Insider Louisville and WFPL.
