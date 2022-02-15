LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- U.S. Custom and Border Protect agents in Louisville confiscated an estimated $10.5 million in counterfeit items in the past six days.
Last week, customs agents stopped a shipment of bracelets, rings, wristbands and leather bag charms estimated at $1.29 million, if the contents were real.
Last Friday, agents confiscated 35 fake watches in a shipment that came through Louisville.
Louisville CBP inspected a shipment last Friday & found 35 counterfeit watches inside: Rolex, Mille, Audemars Piguet, Hublot, Omega, Breitling & Patek Phillippe. If real, the MSRP $1.65M. The previous night, CBP seized 24 shipments of fake watches. If real, MSRP for those $2.26M. pic.twitter.com/oNjk2tx2vV— CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) February 14, 2022
The watches are counterfeit brands mimicking Rolex, Omega and Audemars Piguet. The value of the watches, if real, would be around $1.65 million.
Customs said it also seized 24 other shipments of fake watches the night before, estimated to be around $2 million.
On Monday, agents stopped another shipment of counterfeit jewelry from overseas, estimated to be around $1.48 million. Another shipment going to Miami was confiscated by customs agents Tuesday, seizing $3.82 million in counterfeit jewelry, if real.
In January, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 2,079 pounds of illegal drugs in Louisville. The narcotics were shipped from India, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Mexico and Canada.
