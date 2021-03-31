LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was killed and another was injured Wednesday in a shooting in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood, police said.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Wilson Avenue — between 15th Street and Dixie Highway — to find a man shot multiple times.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mitchell said a second victim was found nearby in the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue shortly thereafter. He or she had also been shot and was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
This story may be updated.
