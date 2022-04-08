LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown woman has learned her fate in connection to the murder of her own mother.
Krystal Erbelding will spend at least 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including facilitation to murder after taking a plea deal earlier this week.
Erbelding was accused of buying the gun her friend used to kill her mom, Kathy Erbelding, almost two years ago.
She also admitted to taking money from her mom's bank account.
In the past, Erbelding said a voice recording on her mom's Amazon Alexa would clear her name. An accomplice, Jacob Lugmayer, pleaded guilty to murder charges last year. He said he was the only person present when Kathy Erbelding was shot and killed.
