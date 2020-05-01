ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Murder charges have been filed against a man and woman in Hardin County.
In a release, Kentucky State Police say 27-year-old Jacob Lugmayer of Radcliff and 33-year-old Krystal A. Erbelding of Elizabethtown were arrested Thursday night for allegedly killing Ebelding's mother.
According to KSP, the Elizabethtown Police Department was notified on Thursday evening of a possible homicide on Wise Lane in Hardin County. After getting a search warrant, police found the body of 63-year-old Kathy Erbelding of Elizabethtown. She died of an apparent gunshot wound in her home.
Police tracked down the suspects Thursday night, and they were taken into custody. Lugmayer is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, robbery and abuse of a corpse. Krystal A. Erbelding is charged with murder, robbery and abuse of a corpse. Both were taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.
An autopsy has been scheduled for later today at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.