LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A raid in Indiana ended with authorities seizing dozens of dogs, drugs and guns.
Federal, state and local authorities conducted raids across Indianapolis on Thursday in an effort to target drugs and dog fighting in the area, according to FOX59 in Indianapolis. More than 20 SWAT teams from federal and local agencies were involved.
Police said at least 75 dogs were recovered from about 25 different locations along with dog fighting training gear.
At one of the locations, dogs were found chained up outside with nothing but a hollowed-out plastic drum to sleep in.
Experts said those conditions are meant to break a dog down and make them act more aggressively.
Neighbors at one location said they thought the owner was just breeding puppies.
Police also seized guns, drugs and money during the operation, and several people were taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
