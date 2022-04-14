LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting Thursday.
Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop said officers were called to the 3400 block of Corydon Pike, near Atkins Lane in New Albany headed toward Georgetown, at 4 p.m. on a reported dispute between a homeowner and its tenant.
Loop said the homeowner told police he shot at the tenant because he "got too close to him" with a knife during an argument. The tenant sustained "a superficial wound to the lower back," Loop said. He was transported to Baptist Health Floyd, but his condition was not provided.
Loop said the shooting is under investigation and will be forwarded to the prosecutor's office for charges.
