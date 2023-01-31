LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former duPont Manual High School teacher who pleaded guilty to two charges of possession of child pornography was sentenced on Tuesday to spend three years in prison.
James Miller Jr. had sought a sentence of probation but Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Julie Kaelin said "the type of betrayal of trust involved here" and consequences for the victim necessitated a prison sentence.
Miller served as the Department Chair for the school's Journalism and Communication magnet and was a well-known local media critic.
As part of a November guilty plea, Miller admitted to filming a minor, who was 10 years old at the time, while she was undressing on or between April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021, according to court records.
Two videos of the minor undressing were discovered on Miller's phone in December of 2021, according to court records. Miller did not share the videos.
Attorney Scott C. Cox, who represents Miller, wrote in a sentencing memorandum that Miller was depressed and addicted to sex and alcohol when the crime was committed.
In early 2022, Miller enrolled in a mental health treatment facility for 40 days and has been in group therapy since, according to Cox, who asked the judge to sentence Miller to probation.
The victim's mother said during the court hearing that her child suffers from anxiety and depression and this has "negatively impacted" every aspect of the family's life.
"Our futures are always altered by this," she said.
Miller said he deserved whatever sentence was given to him and that he "can't imagine the depths of betrayal and horror they (the victim and her family) must experience every single day. I feel intense shame and regret every day for the crime I committed."
Miller must also register as a sex offender.
Kaelin said it did not "make her happy" to send Miller to prison and noted that he had been "extremely aggressive in seeking treatment."
Before resigning from JCPS in early 2022, Miller was the host of "From Classroom to Newsroom," a weekly radio show on WFMP about education and journalism. He also served as a media critic for both Insider Louisville and WFPL.
This story may be updated.
