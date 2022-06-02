WEST POINT, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former city clerk and treasurer in West Point, Kentucky, is behind bars after years of using a city credit card and taxpayer funds for personal use.
Melissa Goodwin, 47, was sentenced to nine months in prison after pleading guilty to two Class D felonies for abuse of public trust, also known as "self-dealing."
The charges were amended from a 10-year sentence in a plea agreement made back in April. At the time, Goodwin was indicted on "abuse of public trust of more than $10,000 and less than $100,000 and theft by unlawful taking of more than $10,000; two Class C felonies punishable by five to 10 years in prison, if convicted."
In a plea deal, Goodwin agreed to pay $75,000 in restitution to the city of West Point, which is home to about 1,200 people and is one of the oldest cities in Kentucky.
It's no surprise to longtime West Point resident Roszelle Moore that the city's infrastructure need repair, but was shocked to learn that her taxpayer dollars ended up in Goodwin's pocket and not to repair the city.
"She did all this without thinking of how it would affect anyone else," Moore said. "And just the fact that all that money was misappropriated, nobody was taking care of business."
First Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Chris McCrary says from 2016-20, Goodwin spent more than $75,000 of taxpayer money.
"She used the city credit card for boutiques," McCrary said. "I believe, personal cell phone use. She paid her own personal property taxes with city funds. So, quite a bit of money was put into all those different places."
As part of the plea agreement, $50,000 would be paid up front, according to McCrary.
Residents like Moore hope with Goodwin no longer in charge of city funds, community trust can be restored and something will be done about the aging infrastructure.
