LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man, who runs an organization helping the homeless, was arrested for dealing marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.
Clarksville Police officers searched the home of Paul Stensrud on Thursday.
The department said they started getting complaints a few months ago but, were just now able to conduct the search warrant.
They found evidence that Stensrud had a grow operation, police said.
Stensrud is the founder of Jesus Cares at Exit 0, a southern Indiana organization that helps the area's homeless.
Just last week, WDRB News talked to him as he was giving away Thanksgiving meals. Officers said it's concerning that someone who has an organization such as this would be accused of this type of crime.
"When there's allegations brought against them that that's going on, that does need to be investigated and it is a concern with us as it would be anyone if those allegations were made, we would investigate it," Clarksville Police Cpl. John Miller said.
Investigators said it appears the operation had been happening for a while. Stensrud is now facing multiple drug charges.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.