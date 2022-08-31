LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who was fatally shot at Boone Square Park on Tuesday evening has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
According to the coroner, Kelvin Sam Jr., 24, was shot and killed. He lived in Conyers, Georgia, which is 20 miles southeast of Atlanta.
Police say he was found dead inside a vehicle in the 1900 block of Rowan Street around 6 p.m. That's in the Portland neighborhood.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, but has not yet made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at 502-574-5673 or submit information online.
