LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorneys want to enter a plea of guilty but mentally ill for the man accused of murdering a former Kentucky lawmaker's daughter.
Shannon Gilday, 23, is accused of killing a sleeping Jordan Morgan, 32, in a violent home invasion in Richmond, Kentucky, in February. He's charged with capital murder, three counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
He is also accused of shooting her father, former state representative C. Wesley Morgan. Morgan apparently exchanged gunfire with Gilday and may have wounded him. Gilday was arrested nearly a week later after deputies found him walking along the exit 87 overpass on Interstate 75, less than two miles from the family's home.
Gilday's attorney, Tom Griffiths, said his client is "profoundly mentally ill."
"Everything that happened in this case is all bound up and caused by his mental illness," Griffiths said. "He's not denying what happened. He wants to accept responsibility. This is our first time in court. This is our first appearance, our first opportunity. And that's the question the judge is required to ask: How do you plead? And that was our honest answer."
According to a search warrant, Gilday wrote notes about finding the bunker inside the Morgan family's home. In the warrant, a friend of Gilday's found notes that referenced the Morgan family's home as well as their sleep schedules. The search warrant says he wrote down details about the $6.5 million home, including where cameras and potential access points could be. He also previously attempted to gain access to the bunker before the shooting.
The prosecution is arguing against accepting the plea. The judge decided to continue the arraignment and won't accept any plea until Monday.
"Most of the time, what would happen in a situation like this is it would go on and on and on and it would drag out for years, and I don't think that that serves anybody," Griffiths said. "I don't think that helps the victims. I don't think it helps my client. I don't think it helps the community. There's no point in doing that when the honest answer is he's guilty but mentally ill."
Gilday is also facing additional charges of assault and strangulation of a corrections officer following an alleged attack inside the Madison County Detention Center in April.
