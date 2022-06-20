LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man on Bardstown Road last year.
Larry Hinkle, 28, was sentenced on the charges of second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence in court on Monday.
His murder charge was amended to manslaughter, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney's office.
Police said they were called to the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, near the intersection of Baxter Avenue and Highland Avenue, just after 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021. A caller said a man had walked into a location there and asked for the manager of Friends Hookah Cafe.
Police identified that man as Hinkle. According to court documents, surveillance video shows Hinkle getting a gun out of his car. Police said witnesses told them after "exchanging words," Hinkle fired several shots at the victim, 29-year-old Derrick Robinson II, who returned fire.
Robinson was shot several times. Police said he was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.
The Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney's office said Hinkle took his truck, which was damaged during the shooting, to be repaired in hopes of concealing the shooting.
Hinkle will serve 15 years in prison — 10 years on the manslaughter charge, and five years for tampering with physical evidence.
He is not eligible for probation.
