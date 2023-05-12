LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County bowling alley is asking for help tracking down two potential thieves.
B and B Lanes in Elizabethtown said on Wednesday at least one person and a possible accomplice broke into the business and stole a safe.
The bowling alley said the safe had monetary value and personal value because it belonged to the owner's son.
Surveillance videos show the suspects the business believed were involved in the theft. A reward is being offered to help track the suspects down.
Reach out to B and B Lanes if you have any information.
