LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man led police on a high-speed chase Saturday afternoon on the Bluegrass Parkway ... until he ran out of gas.
Steven Alford, 47, was allegedly clocked going 143 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to a Facebook post from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office. "After a lengthy pursuit," the sheriff's office said authorities caught up to Alford and his 2015 yellow Ford Mustang when he pulled over in Nelson County after running out of gas.
Alford, of Roundhill, Kentucky, allegedly refused to exit the Mustang and "had to be assisted" by members of the sheriff's office and Kentucky State Police troopers, the Facebook post says.
Alford was booked into Nelson County Jail on the following charges:
- Speeding 26 mph or more over the limit
- First-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle
- Reckless Driving
- Four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer
- Driving too fast for traffic conditions
- Operating on a suspended or revoked license
- Improper passing
- License plate not legible
- Resisting arrest
If Alford passed you Saturday, the Nelson County Sheriff's Office asked that you call the county's dispatch at 502-348-3211.
