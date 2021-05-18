LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hillview Police Department needs help identifying a man wanted in relation to a stolen catalytic converter investigation.
Police said it happened May 6 on East Blue Lick Road.
The department says if you have information, you can call 502-955-6808 or message it on Facebook.
