LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is launching a new program that will offer mental health and addiction peer recovery professionals in county jails.
According to a news release, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Division of Mental Health and Addiction is leading a program designed to engage incarcerated individuals with mental health and substance use disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services.
The program is being launched at jails in Blackford, Daviess, Dearborn, Delaware and Scott counties. People booked at the jails will be evaluated as potential support clients.
"The first three steps an individual takes upon exiting the justice system are often the most important steps they will take in their recovery journey," Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement for the state of Indiana, said in a news release. "By providing access to peers and wraparound services while individuals are incarcerated, we intend to reduce recidivism and future involvement in the justice system."
