LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana woman pleaded guilty to neglect, reckless supervision and running an unlicensed home day care Monday after a death of a baby in 2019.
Delta Trimble was operating an unlicensed day care in Jeffersonville on Sept. 12, 2019, when a 5-month-old boy died under her care.
Trimble allegedly told investigators that she laid the child on his stomach with a pacifier in his mouth.
According to court records, Trimble said she didn't check on the child again until two-and-a-half to three hours later. When Trimble returned, the child wasn't breathing.
The child was then taken to Clark Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy performed on the child determined that he died of asphyxiation due to unsafe sleeping conditions.
Trimble told the judge Monday she is mentally competent and understands her plea agreement while also mentioning her PTSD diagnosis from the incident.
A formal sentencing is expected to be in-person April 15.
