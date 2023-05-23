LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate who escaped custody and was on the run for two days in Louisville faced a judge Tuesday morning.
Norman Wolfe was in a wheelchair when he was brought into Jefferson District Court for arraignment.
Police said Wolfe kicked out the back window of a transport vehicle last week in east Louisville. He then climbed out of the vehicle and was seen running across Interstate 265. He went on to kidnap two people and force them to drive him to River Road, according to court documents.
Police eventually re-captured him over the weekend near the intersection of Brownsboro Road and Lindsey Avenue.
In court Tuesday, it was learned that the Trimble County deputy jailer who was transporting Wolfe was on the phone with 911 when he made his escape.
A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf on charges that included fleeing or evading police, criminal mischief, escape, kidnapping of an adult and robbery.
Jefferson District Judge Jessica Moore called him a "high risk," adding that, "I believe he does present a danger and a flight risk. He has created danger across jurisdictions."
Moore set Wolfe's bond at $500,000. He's expected back in court at the end of the month.
