LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A California man was arrested after police found more than 70 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Indiana State Police said Arman Hakobyan, 37, of Chatsworth, California, was pulled over on Interstate 65 South near Seymour, Indiana, around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
During the stop, police said Sgt. Stephen Wheeles "became suspicious that criminal activity was taking place," leading to a search of Hakobyan's vehicle.
That's when officers found 60 vacuum-sealed packages of suspected marijuana, believed to weigh over 70 pounds with an estimated value between $150,000 and $200,000.
Police also found more than $16,000 cash in the vehicle.
Hakobyan was taken into custody on initial charges of dealing over 10 pounds of marijuana and possession of marijuana. He's being held at the Jackson County Jail awaiting his first court appearance in Jackson County Circuit Court.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.