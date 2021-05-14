LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police (ISP) seized four kilograms of fentanyl following a traffic stop on Thursday in Porter County.
Two Baltimore men — Alexis Mayorga Osori, 24, and Juan Antonio Guzman-Muralles, 20 — were arrested and charged with dealing a narcotic.
According to a news release, police stopped a vehicle on the Indiana Toll Road near the 37-mile marker in northern Indiana around 1 p.m.
ISP's K-9 officer named "Axel" sniffed the exterior of the vehicle, leading to a search of the vehicle.
Police found four kilograms of fentanyl and a large amount of U.S. currency inside the vehicle during the search.
Osori and Guzman-Muralles were arrested without incident and booked in the Porter County Jail.
