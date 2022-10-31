LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man charged with raping a girl in 1996 will be sentenced soon, Indiana State Police said Monday.
Terry Daffron, 56, accepted a plea agreement for rape Oct. 20 after a DNA match connected him to a rape of a juvenile girl 26 years ago.
ISP said Detective Charlie McDaniel began an investigation and collected DNA at the crime, but at that time, police didn't know who the suspect's DNA belonged to.
According to ISP, in September 2019, Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) connected Daffron to the rape. The system is a database maintained by the FBI and allows state and local law enforcement to compare DNA profiles.
After the match, ISP Detective Ryan Conrad was granted a DNA Search Warrant. Daffron's DNA was collected, and a laboratory analysis confirmed the match.
Daffron's sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 17.
