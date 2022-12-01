LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wanted Indiana man died by suicide after holding a family hostage during a 12-hour standoff with police in Jennings County.
According to Indiana State Police, the incident began around midnight Thursday at a home on County Road 550 West.
Police said they received reports that 38-year-old Cory Jenkins, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants, was at the residence.
Once officers arrived on scene, Jenkins barricaded himself inside and held family members against their will "while in possession of" a handgun.
ISP said he reportedly fired a gun inside the residence, but no one was injured.
Three family members were eventually able to safely climb out of a window, ISP said. The fourth family member was later "allowed to leave."
Negotiators spoke to Jenkins over the next 12 hours and he was seen holding a handgun multiple times throughout the incident, police said.
ISP said the incident ended around noon Thursday when Jenkins died by suicide.
The agency's Versailles Post is conducting a death investigation.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.