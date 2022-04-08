LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersontown Police Department is warning residents to be aware of their surroundings at area gas pumps after a series of purse snatchings.
"Please be mindful when you're at the gas station," the agency posted on its official Facebook page. "We have had 4 thefts of purses while folks are at the pumps."
Police also posted a surveillance image of what appeared to be a theft that the agency said was not an incident that took place in Jeffersontown. The image appeared to show a suspect taking a purse from an unlocked vehicle while another person who was seemingly unaware talked on the phone at a gas pump.
The agency went on to urge residents to lock their doors while at the pump to prevent becoming a victim.
