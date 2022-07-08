JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is accused of using a hidden camera to spy on a teenage girl he molested.
Joseph Flamion, 45, of Jeffersonville, was in a Clark County court Friday morning on multiple felony charges including child molesting, child exploitation, sexual misconduct with a minor and voyeurism with a camera.
According to an arrest report, the charges stem from the moment someone found a hidden camera in a bathroom about six months ago. Police said Flamion had been recording a 14-year-old naked in the bathroom and told police he hid the camera to make sure people weren't wasting water.
Flamion also admitted to police that he put lotion on the girl’s body but said he did not do it in a "sexual way" and did not mean to make her feel uncomfortable. Police said he made the girl take her clothes off while he did it and put lotion over her breast, buttocks and inner thighs.
In court, Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull argued to keep Flamion in jail with $100,000 cash bond since his home is right next to his neighborhood pool. Flamion’s attorney said if he got a lower bond and got out jail, he would not live at home, but Judge Vicki Carmichael kept the bond at $100,000.
"With the allegation of a child being filmed, obviously that’s a location where an individual who was doing that activity would be in a position to film other children next to the house, and that, of course, is a community and neighborhood concern," Mull said.
Flamion's attorney, Jennifer Culotta, said more evidence in the case will come out.
"I’m disappointed that we weren’t able to get the bond to a reasonable amount so that he can help me defend him," Culotta said. "We have no physical evidenced. We have no evidence being produced at this point in time. We have allegations — one-sided — and I think that the evidence will show other things."
Jeffersonville Police served a search warrant at Flamion's house this week and said they found evidence on his laptop, cellphone and an SD card. Investigators said they continue to comb through evidence and believe there could be more victims.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.